Angel One Rolls Out US Stock Investing Via GIFT City Route, Offers Zero Brokerage In 2026

Angel One has begun rolling out US stock investing for Indian investors through GIFT City, allowing users to buy US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) alongside their domestic investments. The brokerage is waiving transaction brokerage charges until December 2026 as it expands its offerings beyond Indian markets.

The launch comes amid growing interest among Indian investors in global markets, driven by a desire to diversify portfolios beyond domestic equities and gain exposure to sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and semiconductors, where several leading companies are listed in the US.

Following approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for brokers to offer international investing through GIFT City, Angel One has started introducing the facility on its app. The rollout is currently underway, with access being extended to users in phases.

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Investors will be able to buy shares of companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Nvidia, along with Netflix, Spotify and Toyota. The platform will also offer US-listed ETFs, giving investors another route to gain exposure to overseas markets.

The platform will support fractional investing, allowing users to buy a portion of a share rather than having to purchase a whole share. This could make stocks with high share prices more accessible to investors with smaller budgets. The fractional investing facility is currently available to a limited number of users and is expected to be extended to all users by mid-November.

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Investors can fund their accounts directly through Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank. Angel One said account opening, maintenance, deposits and withdrawals will be free of charge.

Angel One is offering zero brokerage on US stock transactions until December 2026. From January 2027, brokerage will be charged at 0.1% per trade, subject to a minimum charge of $0.99. However, zero brokerage does not mean that investing will be entirely cost-free. Applicable regulatory charges, GST and foreign exchange conversion costs based on bank rates will continue to apply.

Investors should also account for currency fluctuations, since returns from US investments will depend not only on the performance of the underlying securities but also on movements in the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Investments through the platform will be made under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which governs overseas remittances by resident individuals. Investors will need to comply with the applicable remittance limits and requirements.

Angel One has also highlighted Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) protection of up to $500,000 for eligible US securities assets. This protection is subject to SIPC's terms and conditions and is intended to protect eligible customer assets if a member brokerage firm fails. It does not protect investors against market losses or declines in stock prices.

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