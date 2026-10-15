TIPS Music YouTube Subscribers Reach 164.5 Million; Catalogue Crosses 54.3 Billion Views

TIPS Music Ltd. continued to expand its digital reach in the September quarter, with its YouTube subscriber base rising to 164.5 million and cumulative views across its music catalogue crossing 54.3 billion, highlighting the scale of its content library and its growing digital footprint.

The music label said its Punjabi album Ishqnama crossed 100 million views on YouTube during the second quarter of the financial year 2027. Its recreated track Aankhon Se Tune also gained traction, surpassing 66 million views on the platform.

According to the company's investor release, TIPS Music released 73 songs during the quarter, comprising 40 film tracks and 33 non-film songs. The performance of its latest releases, alongside continued engagement with older catalogue titles, supported its digital presence.

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Other releases also recorded significant viewership. The track Chunari Chunari Let's Go crossed 100 million YouTube views, while the female version of Tere Paas Mein, from Main Vaapas Aunga, continued to perform well on Spotify. Meanwhile, Tera Naam Doon crossed one billion views on Instagram, underscoring the reach of the company's music beyond YouTube.

The digital milestones came alongside strong financial growth in the quarter. TIPS Music reported revenue from operations of Rs 120.1 crore in Q2 FY27, up 35% from Rs 89.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 65.5 crore from Rs 53.2 crore. Operating EBITDA increased 25% to Rs 84.6 crore, although the operating EBITDA margin narrowed to 70.5% from 76% a year earlier.

Content costs nearly doubled during the quarter, rising 97% year-on-year to Rs 26.2 crore from Rs 13.3 crore. The increase came as the company continued to invest in its music portfolio and new releases.

Commenting on the results, Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director of TIPS Music, said revenue grew 35% year-on-year, while PAT increased 23%. He added that the company remained confident of exceeding its annual growth guidance of 20%, supported by engagement across new releases and catalogue content.

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For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 28% year-on-year to Rs 226.6 crore, while PAT increased 11% to Rs 109.4 crore.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share and completed a share buyback worth Rs 44.44 crore during the quarter.

Founded in 1988, TIPS Music has built a catalogue spanning film soundtracks, regional music and contemporary releases. The company says its library contains more than 38,000 songs across multiple languages and genres, making its existing catalogue a key part of its digital distribution strategy.

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