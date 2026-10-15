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Persistent Systems Q2: Net Profit Falls 27% Even As Revenue Sees A Rise

Persistent Systems's revenue was up 8.4% to Rs 4,664 crore compared to Rs 4,303 crore in the previous quarter.

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Persistent Systems Q2: Net Profit Falls 27% Even As Revenue Sees A Rise
Persistent System's EBIT was down 19.6% to Rs 467 crore.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Persistent Systems Ltd., net profit was down 27.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 483 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a exchange filing from the company on Thursday. 

The revenue was up 8.4% to Rs 4,664 crore compared to Rs 4,303 crore in the previous quarter. The EBIT was down 19.6% to Rs 467 crore compared to Rs 581 crore, in the prior quarter. The Ebit margin contracted to 10% from 13.5% on a QoQ basis.

ALSO READ: HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 10.5%, Total Income Dips 9%

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Persistent Systems Q2 Results (Cons, QoQ)  

  • Net Profit down 27.1% At Rs 352 crore Vs Rs 483 crore
  • Revenue up 8.4% At Rs 4,664 crore Vs Rs 4,303 crore
  • EBIT down 19.6% At Rs 467 crore Vs Rs 581 crore
  • EBIT margin At 10% Vs 13.5% QoQ

Persistent Systems Share Price Movement

Persistent Systems Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.98% downturn to settle at Rs 5,840 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.66% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. 

 The stock opened at Rs 5,955.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 5,898.00. During today's trading session, Persistent Sys share price moved in the range of Rs 5,791.50 to Rs 6,010.00.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q2 Results: Net Profit Slips To Rs 3,200 Crore

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 4,244.50 and a high of Rs 6,599.00. On the performance front, Persistent Sys share price is up 2.02% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Persistent Sys is Rs 86,614.32 crore, with a P/E ratio of 67.90.

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