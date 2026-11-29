Tata Steel announced on Sunday, Nov. 29, that it has fixed a board meeting on Dec. 1 to consider stakeholder feedback on the proposed APL Apollo Tubes open offer through which the steel giant seeks to acquire up to 52.38% stake in the company for approximately Rs 32,266 crore. The deal includes a purchase of a 26.38% stake from APL Apollo's promoter group for around Rs 15,510.61 crore.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Tata Steel said, ''We have been taking note of feedback that is coming our way from diverse set of stakeholders regarding the proposed transactions. Management of the Company is studying the feedback and evaluating ways to address the feedback received in a responsible manner. In this connection, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being scheduled on Dec.1 1, 2026, inter alia, to consider the feedback received from stakeholders, management proposals addressing the feedback and decide on appropriate measures.''

The Dec. 1 board meeting comes ahead of the seven-day extension granted by capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to Tata Steel for publishing the detailed public statement for its open offer to acquire the additional 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

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'The company had sought an extension from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) for publication of the Detailed Public Statement in relation to the Open Offer. As disclosed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, the manager to the Open Offer, in its communication dated November 27, 2026,

SEBI has permitted publication and simultaneous submission of the Detailed Public Statement on or before December 8, 2026, instead of December 1, 2026. The last date for filing the Draft Letter of Offer with SEBI remains unchanged, i.e., December 8, 2026,'' said Tata Steel in its stock exchange filing.

The board meeting also comes as institutional investors and proxy advisory firms raised questions over the proposed transaction structure. Some investors have questioned whether the arrangement places a disproportionate financial burden and risk on APL Apollo's minority shareholders.

As per the proposed arrangement, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire Tata Steel's tubes business for Rs 11,700 crore and Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, which operates in the metal and coated steel business, for Rs 16,300 crore. The businesses have a combined capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, comprising 1.7 million tonnes in tubes and 0.8 million tonnes in coated steel products.

Tata Steel has also agreed to acquire a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo Tubes from its promoters at Rs 2,100 per share. It will make an open offer for an additional 26% stake at Rs 2,301.40 per share.

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