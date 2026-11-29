Students belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities aspiring to pursue higher education at international universities can secure financial assistance from the Indian government under the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme.

Administered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs since 1954-55, the programme offers 20 new scholarships annually. Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the scheme covers postgraduate and doctoral studies at institutions ranked among the top 1,000 in the latest QS World University Rankings.

Of the 20 scholarships available annually, three are earmarked for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), while 30% of the scholarships are reserved for women.

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Ten scholarships are allocated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while management, economics, finance and law account for four slots. Another four are allocated for agriculture and medicine, with the remaining two reserved for humanities, social sciences and fine arts.

National Overseas Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for a master's degree must have secured at least 55% marks in their bachelor's degree and must not be older than 32 years. Those seeking financial assistance for doctoral studies must have secured at least 55% marks in their master's degree and must not be older than 35 years.

The age limit is calculated as of July 1 of the selection year. Additionally, the annual family income of applicants must not exceed Rs 6 lakh.

Financial assistance is available for one or two years for postgraduate programmes and up to four years for doctoral studies. Candidates can avail themselves of the scholarship only once, and only one child from a family is eligible to receive benefits under the scheme.

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What Expenses Do The Scholarship Cover?

Besides tuition fees, the scholarship provides financial assistance for accommodation and other living expenses incurred by students during their overseas education. Students pursuing higher education in the US receive an annual maintenance allowance of $15,400 and a contingency allowance of $1,532. Those studying in the UK receive an annual maintenance allowance of £9,900 and a contingency allowance of £1,116.

The scheme covers eligible university fees, visa charges, medical insurance, return economy-class airfare and admissible local transportation expenses.

Selection Process And How To Apply

Preference is given to candidates who have secured admission offers from eligible international universities but are yet to commence their studies. The initial merit list is prepared based on university rankings, with academic performance used as a tie-breaker. An expert committee conducts interviews for vacant scholarship slots, with preference given to candidates who have cleared examinations such as the GRE, GMAT or TOEFL.

Selected candidates are required to join an eligible institution within two years of receiving their scholarship letter. Interested students can apply through the official National Overseas Scholarship portal at overseas.tribal.gov.in.

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