Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has pushed back on reports that the film's streaming rights are already sold. Talk of a Rs 450 crore deal with JioHotstar, he says, does not match reality: the film has not gone to any OTT platform.

In a recent conversation with DD News, Malhotra said he has no immediate plan to sign with a streaming service and has struck no deal with anyone. Speaking in Hindi, he said he has not sold the film to anyone for OTT and does not intend to do so "today, tomorrow or the day after".

Big Screen First

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His priority is the theatrical run. Malhotra said he wants viewers to experience the film's music and visuals on a big screen, with the OTT release to follow only after several months.

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Where The Film Stands At The Box Office

Tracking data from Sacnilk shows the film still has a wide footprint on its 25th day. As of 7:03 pm IST on November 29, it was running across 5,365 shows and had earned an estimated net of Rs 13.41 crore for the day.

Hindi accounted for Rs 10.06 crore from 4,416 shows, roughly three-quarters of the day's net. Tamil added Rs 1.87 crore from 613 shows and Kannada Rs 1.48 crore from 336 shows.

Sacnilk puts the film's total India net at Rs 1,028.61 crore and gross at Rs 1,228.37 crore so far. These are running estimates: the day's final count comes at night, and the India final figures are yet to be reported.

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The Film And What's Next

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Arun Govil plays King Dasharath and Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

The first part follows Rama from his birth and marriage to Sita through his exile from Ayodhya, ending with Ravana's abduction of Sita. A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the music. The second part, with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, is set to release during Diwali 2028.

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