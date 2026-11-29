Louis Vuitton is preparing to part ways with its regional head for China less than two years into the job, according to people familiar with the matter, a change of guard at a time when the luxury giant is grappling with a steep sales decline in the key market.

A variety of factors are driving the plan that will see Daniel DiCicco, Louis Vuitton's president and chief executive officer for mainland China, leave his role, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Those include LVMH's dissatisfaction with its flagship label's performance and DiCicco's personal preferences, they said. LVMH is looking for a role for DiCicco in Japan, where his family is based, one of the people said.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE declined to comment, while DiCicco didn't respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

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The development follows a bruising third quarter for LVMH, with weak China sales contributing to a 5% revenue drop in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan — the only region to see a sales decline. The China slump was exacerbated by a nationalist backlash after Louis Vuitton sued and won a trademark infringement case against local beverage chain Molly Tea.

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LVMH has also been hit by a broader slowdown of the luxury market in China as consumers preferences evolve amid a sluggish economy, a battered stock market and Beijing's tax crackdown. That all has weighed heavily on LVMH shares, sparking a selloff in October that pushed the group's shares to their cheapest in more than a decade at the time.

The shares are down about 38% year to date.

DiCicco joined LVMH in April last year from Apple Inc., where he worked for more than a decade and most recently led global retail. Based in Shanghai, he's been reporting to Louis Vuitton's chief commercial officer.

Before Louis Vuitton, DiCicco spent more than 12 years working in Asia, holding regional leadership positions at Sony Music Entertainment and Coach, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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