Greaves Electric Mobility will soon consider setting up additional manufacturing capacity for its Ampere electric two-wheeler business to support its long-term growth, according to a senior company official.

Its current annual capacity provides headroom to expand production. But the company anticipates the need for additional capacity as the existing capacity is expected to cater to the projected volume growth only for a couple of years.

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"We are covered (in terms of capacity) for a couple of years. We are reaching the stage where we would want to discuss additional capacity in terms of additional manufacturing footprint," Managing Director Vikas Singh told PTI in an interview.

Greaves Electric currently has an installed manufacturing capacity of 4.8 lakh electric two-wheelers annually at its Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu.

Singh noted that the company will assess its manufacturing requirements for the next five years, taking into account the growth expected in its electric two-wheeler business.

Greaves Electric will look at both brownfield and greenfield options for the expansion, with the final decision depending on commercial viability, location and incentives offered by state governments.

If there are plans for a greenfield expansion, Singh said, "Cannot comment. Both options are on the table. It depends.

During 2025-26, Ampere sales were around 62,600 units, and they have grown around 92% year-on-year till October this year. According to Singh, sales are expected to more than double in the current financial year.

Ampere's market share in the electric two-wheeler segment has risen to around 5% in the current financial year. The company is targeting a double-digit share over the next two years.

The company's growth is being supported by product improvements, competitive pricing and expansion of its retail network. It has doubled its retail network to more than 600 outlets.

Greaves Electric is also preparing to expand its product portfolio. It plans to introduce a new mass-market electric scooter in the next two to three months, targeting the value segment and customers currently using petrol-powered two-wheelers in the sub-Rs 1 lakh category.

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The company is also developing customised electric two-wheelers for gig economy users, with options including low-speed and high-speed models and swappable batteries.

The planned product additions and distribution expansion are expected to support its ambition of increasing market share as demand for electric two-wheelers grows.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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