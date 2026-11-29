Smartphone prices in India have climbed 16.6% over the past year, with laptops and tablets also becoming more expensive. Earbuds, smartwatches and home appliances, however, have seen prices fall. Market research firm Techarc attributes the rise in device prices to a global memory shortage, which is now feeding through to retail prices.

Techarc's analysis covers monthly online prices of 1,097 products in 13 categories, from January 2025 to October 2026. Devices that use a lot of memory went from getting cheaper to getting dearer, while categories that use little carried on falling in price.

Phones And Laptops Lead The Rise

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Smartphones had actually become 7.3% cheaper between January and October 2025 before the trend reversed. Since October 2025, six categories have gone from falling to rising prices. After smartphones, laptops (13.5%) and tablets (13.3%) saw the steepest increases, followed by smart TVs (6.7%), security cameras (5.6%) and routers (3.9%).

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Seven categories got cheaper, with wireless earbuds falling the most, by 16.3% between January and October 2026. Robot vacuums (12.8%) and air purifiers (10%) followed.

Entry-Level Buyers Bear The Brunt

Smartphones priced up to Rs 12,000 rose 21.9% on average, while models above Rs 1 lakh got 5.7% cheaper. The cheapest third of laptops went up 20.1%, and the cheapest third of tablets 27.5%. Techarc noted that memory takes up a bigger part of the cost of a budget device than of a flagship.

Faisal Kawoosa, the firm's Chief Analyst and Co-Founder, said the shortage has created "two markets". Anyone buying a phone, laptop or tablet, particularly at the entry level, is paying for the global AI build-out, he said, while buyers of earbuds, smartwatches or air fryers are still seeing a price war. The real risk, he added, lies with first-time buyers.

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Bigger Brands Hold The Line

Samsung's smartphone prices rose 3.7% and Google's 0.3%. Challenger brands raised theirs by 14% to 22%, led by Nothing at 22.1%, Realme at 19.1% and Ai+ at 17.3%. In smart TVs, Xiaomi, Sony, Samsung and LG cut prices, while value brands pushed them up by about 8% to 13%.

What Comes Next

Kawoosa expects the divide to last through 2027, with increases slowing rather than reversing. Techarc forecasts that smartphones, laptops and tablets will keep climbing, but more slowly than in 2026, because manufacturers are trimming memory specifications to protect entry-level prices and buyers will resist bigger hikes. Smart TVs, security cameras and routers are likely to get dearer too, while earbuds, wearables, XR glasses and home appliances should keep getting cheaper. Festive sales may ease the pain briefly, the firm said, but prices are unlikely to go back to 2025 levels.

(With PTI Inputs)

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