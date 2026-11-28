Most Indian households typically purchase gold and silver on Dhanteras considering it to be an auspicious occassion to buy precious metals. This year, the subsequent movement in silver prices has not been particularly favourable for buyers. Both gold and silver have witnessed a sharp correction since November 6, the day of Dhanteras.

After surging during the festive season, silver prices tumbled significantly over the last three weeks, reducing the notional value of investments made at the beginning of November.

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In case you have purchased silver worth Rs 1 lakh then, here we explain how much your investment is worth now.

What Is the Current Worth Of Rs 1 Lakh Invested In Silver On Dhanteras?

The price of 999-purity silver stood at Rs 1,90,741 per kg on November 6, according to the India Bullion data. By November 27, however, the white metal rate stood at Rs 1,57,901 per kg, marking a decline of Rs 32,834 per kg, or nearly 17.2%. This indicates consumers who bought silver during Dhanteras this year would now find the market value of their investment significantly lower.

At the prevailing rate of Rs 1,90,741 per kg, an investment worth Rs 1 lakh would have fetched approximately 524 grams of 999-purity silver. With the precious metal rate dropping to Rs 1,57,901 per kg on November 27, the value of this holding would have declined to approximately Rs 82,783. Therefore, an investor who bought Rs 1 lakh worth of silver on Dhanteras would now be sitting on a notional loss of approximately Rs 17,217 in less than a month. This translates into a decline of around 17.2% in the value of the investment.

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Gold and silver prices remained under pressure as investors are keenly focused on the upcoming US Fed meeting that will likely hike interest rates amid inflation concerns. Markets were pricing in over a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December. Higher interest rates and US Treasury yields tend to reduce the attractiveness of gold because the metal does not generate interest income. In case of domestic prices, movement of rupee will also play a role in driving gold and silver rates.

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