A Reddit discussion is going viral over the potential returns that gold and silver can generate over the next five years. Gold has traditionally been seen as a safe-haven asset, while silver offers additional exposure to industrial demand, but with greater volatility.

“For someone investing with a 5-year horizon, which would you prefer? Would you allocate money to both or stick entirely with gold? Also, do you prefer physical gold, SGBs (where available), Gold ETFs, or mutual funds?” the post asked.

The latest discussion follows amid broader market volatility that has led to a sharp decline in gold and silver prices. On Saturday, the 24-karat gold price in India stood at Rs 12,786 per gram, compared with Rs 17,600 per gram at its peak in January, according to GoodReturns.

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The Reddit post has gained widespread traction, with many sharing their plans to include gold and silver in their portfolio. Many people noted that with gold, silver reaching their peaks and cooling down recently, it is a good time to start adding them in their portfolio.

One user plans to start with 65% in Gold ETFs, 15% in Silver ETFs, and keep the remaining 20% in liquid funds or FDs to deploy if prices fall further.

Echoing similar sentiments, another comment read: “Gold definitely, Silver is a bit more uncertain than gold so quite less portion to it”

One user suggested looking at gold and silver like large-cap and small-cap stocks. Gold is relatively stable, much like large caps, while silver behaves more like small caps, offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility.

Most other comments also noted that they would prefer to lean towards gold as silver is more volatile.

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“I recall comparing gold and silver while I was thinking about long-term savings. Gold felt more stable, while silver seemed interesting because of its uses. I realised that both gold and silver have their advantages and risks. I would personally prefer keeping gold as the part and a smaller amount in silver for diversification,” a comment read.

One person has an unconventional strategy. He plans going 100% into silver at current levels, banking on its potential upside and then gradually shift from silver to gold after 1 to 2 years.

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