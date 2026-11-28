The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has registered a comprehensive victory in the Goa University Students' Council elections, securing all nine seats for the 2026-27 academic session. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) failed to even open its account.

Kalpesh Santosh Valke was elected president of the student council, while Shreyansh Tulsidas Naik secured the secretary's post and Purvi Vijay Parab was elected as the woman member.

Anish Yashodan Gauns Desai, Arthikesh Ashok Naik, Madhav Sandesh Desai, Nidhi Namdev Malik, Savalo Sanjay Shet and Venkatesh alias Shreyash Shriram Shet Verenkar were elected as executive committee members.

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Welcoming the results, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the newly-elected representatives and said the victory reflected the aspirations of young people to contribute to leadership, innovation and nation-building.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the electoral outcome reflected students' preference for constructive and responsible campus politics.

"From academic issues and campus administration to student facilities and their rights, ABVP has always placed students' concerns at the centre of its activities," Solanki added, according to PTI.

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ABVP Konkan State Secretary Rahul Rajoria attributed the victory to students' confidence in the organisation's leadership and initiatives. He said the elected council would focus on addressing student grievances, improving the academic environment and encouraging constructive activities on campus.

ABVP's sounding win comes as political parties in Goa begin preparations for Assembly elections due in early 2027. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in power in the coastal state, where it has headed the government since 2012.

In the 2022 Assembly election, the BJP won 20 of the 40 seats, falling one short of a clear majority. The Congress secured 11 seats but suffered a setback in September when eight of its legislators switched to the BJP.

With the next Assembly elections approaching, discussions over electoral alliances and seat-sharing arrangements have gathered pace. The BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have expressed their intention to continue their alliance, while the Congress has held discussions with regional parties, including the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party.

The Congress has also intensified its outreach through the 'Gõy Rakhonn Abhiyan', launching a 25-point chargesheet against the BJP government on Thursday. The campaign raises issues including unemployment, land conversion, environmental protection and alleged corruption.

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Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured two seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, has launched its 'Mhargai Mukti Yatra', focusing on inflation and the financial challenges facing households.

Employment opportunities, affordable education, skill development and local economic prospects are among the issues relevant to young voters as the state's political parties expand their outreach ahead of the elections.

The Goa University results add to ABVP's recent electoral performances at higher education institutions in the country. The organisation secured three major positions in the Delhi University Students' Union elections and retained the president's post at Panjab University for a second consecutive term.

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