An Indian student's account of battling depression and anxiety while dreaming of pursuing a PhD in the US highlights the emotional and professional challenges that sometimes come with an overseas education. The 23-year-old Indian student pursuing a master's degree in the US has opened up about battling depression and anxiety, struggling with academic performance and reconsidering plans to pursue a PhD.

Once aspiring to build a career in research, the student now hopes to complete his ongoing master's programme and return to India.

For thousands of Indian students, securing admission at an American university is the beginning of an ambitious academic and professional journey. But for this 23-year-old Indian currently pursuing a master's degree, life seems to be hellish in the US and he's just desperate to complete the course and return to India.

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In an anonymous post shared on Reddit on November 27, the student described how deteriorating mental health had affected academic performance and his aspirations of pursuing a PhD.

The student moved to the US immediately after completing undergraduate studies in India. While mental health challenges existed before the move, the student said they became increasingly difficult to manage after relocating.

Screenshot of Reddit Post

A challenging American job market and lack of professional experience had made the student apprehensive about employment prospects. The concerns were established following his elder sibling who, according to the post, completed a master's degree in the US, worked for a year and returned to India after losing his job.

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Despite securing promising research opportunities under reputed academics, the 23-year-old said depression and anxiety affected the ability to make the most of the opportunities.

Having once considered pursuing a doctorate in the US, the student now hopes to complete his master's in May 2027 and return to India as soon as possible.

The identity of the Reddit user and the claims made in the post have not been independently verified. However, his account is not the only such personal testimony to emerge on social media. In another Reddit post dated November 16, an Indian STEM graduate described losing motivation after repeated job rejections, uncertainty over visa sponsorship and layoffs across the technology industry.

The graduate, who was on Optional Practical Training (OPT), said financial security had gradually replaced a genuine interest in technology as the primary motivation for pursuing a career in the sector.

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However, employment-related challenges have forced many graduates to reconsider their plans of continuing in the US.

A report in The Week published on November 22, documented the experience of Akshay Mhatre, a 22-year-old economics graduate from Pune who returned to India after struggling to secure employment and facing delays in obtaining work authorisation.

For students financing their overseas education through loans, returning without securing employment in the US can also create financial pressure. Repaying an education loan on an Indian salary may prove considerably challenging than initially anticipated.

Beyond tuition fees and employment prospects, adapting to an unfamiliar culture, living away from family and navigating immigration requirements can add to the pressure of studying overseas.

Even as these individual experiences cannot be considered representative of all Indian students in the US, they highlight an often-overlooked aspect of international education, the importance of emotional well-being alongside academic achievement and financial returns.

While the American dream for this 23-year-old may have ended and his hopes of pursuing a PhD crashing, a lucrative job, may not change his aspirations of finishing the course and returning home.

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