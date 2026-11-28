Bisleri International has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to review conflicting test results for a batch of packaged drinking water made in West Bengal.

The company said two independent laboratories found the batch within safety standards, while the regulator's labs reported coliform bacteria.

What The Company Said

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In a statement issued on Saturday, Bisleri said Batch PB201, made at its Telipara facility in Jalpaiguri district, had already been recalled. FSSAI had prohibited its sale on August 12. The company accepted that both the primary and referral laboratories detected coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample.

It added that it had commissioned its own testing at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, and that a second recognised laboratory also examined samples. Both reported that the batch met the standard for coliform bacteria. The first also reported compliance with all other applicable food safety norms.

Bisleri has asked FSSAI to look into the sampling process, testing method, lab findings and any factors that could explain the difference. It said it expected the matter to be judged by the same standards applied across the industry, and promised full cooperation. It maintained that its water is safe, citing more than 90 tests across a 10-step manufacturing process.

Why The Statement Matters

The statement follows reports on Friday, citing sources, that FSSAI had sanctioned prosecution against the company over the West Bengal sample. Sanctioning prosecution is a step that allows legal proceedings to begin. It is not a finding of guilt, and any case would have to be decided in court.

READ | Bisleri In Trouble Again: West Bengal Water Sample Tests Positive For Coliform Bacteria

Second Action In A Week

This is the second such step against Bisleri in days. On Sunday, FSSAI announced prosecution over a Goa plant sample that failed testing because bromate exceeded permitted limits. Bisleri responded that the matter involved a single batch from one of its 143 manufacturing facilities, from samples collected on September 30, 2025. It added that the batch was not in circulation.

What Coliform Bacteria Indicate

Coliforms are used as indicator organisms in water testing. Their presence in treated, packaged water can point to a lapse in hygiene or treatment, though it does not by itself show that harmful pathogens are present. Regulators generally expect packaged drinking water to be free of them.

READ | Is Bisleri Water Safe To Drink? Company Says Only One 14-Month-Old Batch Under FSSAI Scanner

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.