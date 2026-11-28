A 28-year-old man died in southwest Delhi's Bindapur on Friday evening after a filled LPG cylinder allegedly thrown from a third-floor balcony struck him on the head. The incident took place around 7 pm at Radhika Apartment in Bindapur Extension, near Talab Wala Park.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Shivam Sharma, alias Shiv, has been taken into police custody. Delhi Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident.

Argument Allegedly Led to Fatal Incident

According to police, Sharma, who works as a tailor at a factory in Bindapur, had allegedly been consuming alcohol since morning and had not attended work that day. He reportedly got into a heated argument with other residents in the building's parking area.

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Following the dispute, Sharma allegedly went upstairs in anger and threw a filled cooking gas cylinder from the third-floor balcony. The cylinder struck identified as Sahil, who was standing outside the building at the time.

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

Sahil sustained critical head injuries following the impact. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, from where he was subsequently transferred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Sahil worked at a weekly market and lived on the first floor of the same apartment building with his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Police Launch Investigation

Police received a PCR call at Dabri police station around 7:15 pm on Friday, reporting that a man had thrown a gas cylinder from the building and injured a person standing below.

Sharma was subsequently detained in connection with the incident. Police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and questioning residents to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation and determine whether the cylinder was deliberately thrown. Further investigation is underway.

(With the PTI inputs)

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