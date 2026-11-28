Mukund Jha, who co-founded Dunzo and witnessed its eventual collapse, has made a remarkable comeback with his next venture, Emergent. Founded in 2024 with his twin brother Madhav, the AI start-up reportedly raised $130 million in July 2026, reaching a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Mukund Jha studied at MNNIT Allahabad before pursuing a master's degree at Columbia University. After interning at Google in 2010, he worked on its search platform. He later co-founded startups Wisdom.ly and Habet before launching Dunzo in 2015 with Kabeer Biswas, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Aggarwal.

There, he served as its chief technology officer. As CTO, Jha helped take the service from WhatsApp to an app driven by AI and machine learning, according to YourStory.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Why Did Dunzo Fail?

Dunzo's downfall came despite a major investment from Reliance Retail. In January 2022, Reliance led a $240 million funding round, investing $200 million and valuing Dunzo at $775 million. However, the company soon faced financial troubles.

In July 2023, Mukund Jha told employees that more layoffs were coming. This followed after nearly 400 workers were already laid off. Dunzo also faced legal notices from vendors, including Google India and Facebook India, over unpaid bills.

Jha left the company's board in September 2023 and reportedly held no shares by then. Dunzo eventually shut down in 2025.

His Comeback

Mukund's twin brother Madhav had the experience of working as an AI scientist at Amazon and as a machine learning engineer at Dropbox. Together, the twins started Emergent in 2024. It had two offices back then: in Bengaluru and San Francisco.

Emergent uses AI agents to help users build and launch websites and mobile apps simply by describing their ideas. The business' main targets are entrepreneurs and small businesses. After raising $23 million from Lightspeed, it secured $70 million in January 2026 from SoftBank and Khosla Ventures at a $300 million valuation, with over 5 million users globally.

In July 2026, Emergent raised another $130 million, taking its total funding to $230 million and valuation to $1.5 billion.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.