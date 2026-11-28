Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court against Tata Trusts. The move comes after the High Court on November 27 allowed the company's November 30 board meeting to go ahead.

Legal experts say the Trusts could now take the dispute to the Supreme Court.

What Is A Caveat?

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A caveat is a legal notice filed in advance by a party that expects the other side to approach a court. It asks the court to hear the filer before passing any interim order.

By filing in both courts, Tata Sons has made sure it cannot be caught unheard if the Trusts seek urgent relief against the meeting or its decisions.

What The High Court Decided

Justice Abhay Ahuja declined interim relief to Tata Trusts and allowed the board meeting to proceed. The court said all decisions taken at the meeting would remain subject to the final outcome of the petitions.

The central question, the validity of Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment, remains unresolved. The next hearing is on January 21, 2027.

Why An Appeal Is Being Discussed

Advocate Cherag Balsara told NDTV Profit that the meeting itself was unlikely to be stayed. He drew a distinction between stopping a meeting and restraining specific resolutions. In his view, the challenge could have focused on blocking particular resolutions. The difference matters because board decisions can set corporate actions in motion that are harder to reverse later.

READ | 'Tata Trust Vs Tata Trust': Tata Sons Says Deferring Nov 30 Meet Will Breach Dec 10 RBI Listing Deadline

Advocate Sumesh Dhawan said the dispute could reach the Supreme Court. He argued that the issue goes beyond Monday's agenda and concerns the wider challenge to Chandrasekaran's reappointment. An appeal has not been formally confirmed.

The Dispute Over The September Vote

The Trusts have questioned the use of the chairperson's casting vote at the board meeting on September 17. They say Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires affirmative approval from a majority of their nominated directors for key decisions.

That meeting reappointed Chandrasekaran for a five-year term beginning February 2027. Noel Tata opposed the proposal, while fellow Trust nominee Venu Srinivasan supported it. Acting chairman Harish Manwani used the casting vote after Chandrasekaran abstained.

READ | Tata Sons Board Meet On Nov 30 As Scheduled; Bombay HC Denies Tata Trusts' Deferment Plea

Listing Deadline Adds Pressure

The legal fight has implications for Tata Sons' proposed listing. The company faces an RBI deadline of December 10 to submit its listing plan. Any resolutions passed on Monday could therefore draw close scrutiny in court.

The immediate questions are what the board decides on November 30, and whether the Trusts seek relief from the Supreme Court before the January 21 hearing.

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