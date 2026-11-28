The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling charging a toll on the upcoming Versova-Bhayander coastal road, a top official said on Friday.

Charging of toll from vehicles on the road, which will be used by motorists to enter or exit Mumbai, will align it with all other entry-exit points, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said at the annual India Debt Capital Market Summit here.

"The North coastal road, which is from Versova (Mumbai) to Bhayander (in adjoining Thane district), goes up to the entry point of the city, where there is a possibility of putting toll because in any case Mumbai's entry is already tolled, so we can very well align with them and adding a toll is possible," Bhide said.

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Once the civic body puts toll on the road, it can look at avenues like infrastructure investment trusts to raise resources from the asset which can be deployed for creating more infrastructure, she said.

South Mumbai's coastal road, built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore by the civic body, does not attract a toll on Worli to Marine Lines stretch.

"It's a very informed and conscious decision that some of our services which we are giving or some of the infrastructure facilities which we are providing, the user charges will be there, but not as a common practice," stated the senior IAS officer.

Meanwhile, Bhide said Mumbai's water demand is projected to increase by another 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) by 2041, which has prompted the BMC to plan additional sources of supply through dams, desalination plants and treated sewage water.

The metropolis currently requires around 4,600 MLD of water, against the BMC's supply capacity of approximately 4,100 MLD, leaving a gap of nearly 500 MLD, she said.

The civic body is undertaking the Gargai dam project, which is expected to add another 450 MLD to Mumbai's water supply, said the Municipal Commissioner.

"The (dam) construction work has already started. That will provide us another 450 MLD," Bhide said during the panel discussion at Trust Group's 6th India Debt Capital Market Summit.

However, the BMC is also looking beyond conventional dam-based water sources, given the environmental concerns and challenges associated with building new dams. It is developing a 200 MLD desalination plant, while another 400 MLD capacity is being planned, she said.

The civic body is also looking to utilise treated sewage water to meet a part of the city's future requirements.

The sewage treatment plants (STPs) being developed by the BMC are expected to provide around 1,400 MLD of secondary and tertiary treated water, which could also be put to use, Bhide added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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