Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya began its journey with a modest response. Early audience reactions have been encouraging, with viewers appreciating the emotional storytelling and performances. The film is now relying on positive word of mouth and family audiences to strengthen its box office performance over the first weekend.

Saturday and Sunday collections are expected to offer a clearer indication of whether the romantic drama can build momentum after its relatively slow start.

Box Office Collection

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The film collected an estimated Rs 4 crore net on its opening day, taking its domestic gross earnings to approximately Rs 4.70 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The movie recorded its first-day business across 7,251 shows, with around 1,88,726 tickets sold. While the morning screenings witnessed a shorter audience, the turnout showed signs of improvement as the day progressed.

The film had initially been expected to earn around Rs 7 crore net on its opening day, although its final performance depended on evening occupancy and walk-in bookings.

Competition with other movies

‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is also facing competition from other releases. Ramayana Part 1, which is in its fourth week, continues to attract audiences, while Emraan Hashmi's action entertainer ‘Gunmaaster G9' is another contender for ticket sales.

The arrival of Barjatya's film appears to have added to the silver screen competition, with ‘Ramayana' recording a daily collection below Rs 10 crore on Friday.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast and Box Office Outlook

Alongside the lead pair, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya' features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Swanand Kirkire in roles. The film added to the Barjatya directorial venture which brings family relationships and romance to the forefront.

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Its box office prospects will now depend on weekend footfalls, audience response and its ability to sustain interest amid major competition from other theatrical releases.

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