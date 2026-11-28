India and the US are nearing the end of long-running trade negotiations, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He added that a pathway that had held up a final agreement was now becoming clearer.

Speaking at the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 in Delhi, Goyal said: "The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something that held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape."

EU Pact On A Similar Timeline

Goyal also gave a timeline for the India-EU free trade agreement. "The EU FTA will hopefully be executed and signed later this year and come into effect by March or April next year," he said.

Tariff Pressure In The Background

His remarks came after the US Trade Representative proposed 25% tariffs on imports from India. Trade experts have said the Section 301 report could spur intensive negotiations on the agreement in the coming weeks. Goyal also said the economy had delivered 7.8% growth in the first quarter.

A Deal Long Promised

Goyal has said many times this year that a deal was near. In June, he said nearly 99% of the negotiations had been completed, with only a few technical issues left. Days later, he said the first phase of an interim pact could be executed by mid-July.

READ | India-US Trade Deal Nearing Completion, EU FTA Likely To Signed This Year: Piyush Goyal

On June 25, he said in London that both sides were very close to finalising a deal. He added that New Delhi wants a competitive advantage over rival exporting nations and could not enter the deal until that framework was settled.

In September, a senior US State Department official described the deal as "90 per cent-plus there". The agreement has still not been signed.

Red Lines On Farm And Dairy

India has said it will not compromise on sensitive sectors. Earlier this year, Goyal said New Delhi wanted a fair, equitable and balanced deal and would protect farmers, fishermen and the dairy sector. Access to India's agricultural and dairy markets has long been among the most contentious issues in talks with Washington.

What To Watch

The immediate question is whether the "pathway" Goyal mentioned turns into a signed agreement or whether the proposed 25% tariffs complicate the talks. A concluded US deal and an EU pact taking effect by early 2027 would expand India's access to two of its largest export markets.

READ | India Well-Placed To Navigate US Tariff Hurdles, Industry Veterans Say

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