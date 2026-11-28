NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has phoned the Congress leadership to explain why his party is set to back the delimitation bill, sources told NDTV on Saturday.

The move could add to the government's numbers just days before the legislation returns to Parliament.

Pawar, 85, is understood to have described his position as a "compulsion". He reportedly told a close ally in the Congress that supporting the bill was necessary to keep his party united. Pawar leads a much smaller faction of the NCP, the party he co-founded in 1999. The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs.

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Party leaders have signalled the shift publicly. Jitendra Awhad told reporters that Pawar had described delimitation as "necessary" in an informal discussion. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, widely seen as Pawar's political successor, struck a more guarded note.

She said the party would decide once the bill was tabled and could support it if it served the national interest. She pointed out that the Opposition had earlier backed the GST and the Women's Reservation Bill. Her remarks mark a softening from the party's stand in July.

The government's earlier attempt failed. On April 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to raise the Lok Sabha's strength to as many as 850 seats, was defeated in the Lok Sabha, and the two accompanying bills were withdrawn.

The package needed 352 votes but secured only 298, leaving the government 54 short of the required two-thirds majority. Parliament has been called for a special sitting from November 30. The government has already cleared a revised version of the bill.

READ | Sharad Pawar's Party To Support Delimitation Bill? Leader's Big Remark Ahead Of Parliament Session

The numbers remain tight. If all 540 members attend, the government needs at least 360 votes. The BJP has 241 MPs and is expected to reach 319 with allies, including 20 Trinamool rebels now with the NCP and one SAD member. Adding the NCP (SP)'s eight takes the tally to 328. The 22 DMK MPs would lift it to 350. The government is also looking to the YSRCP's four MPs and smaller parties.

The development is an embarrassment for the Congress, which has vowed to oppose the bill whether or not the Opposition has the numbers to defeat it. Party MP Karti Chidambaram asked why the government appeared confident of passing the bill if it lacked the required strength.

The Congress also fears the DMK could change its stance, after the party broke with the MK Stalin-led DMK to help form the Vijay government in Tamil Nadu.

Pawar's decision comes as the INDIA bloc meets on Saturday. It exposes cracks in the unity the Opposition has projected ahead of the 2029 general election.

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