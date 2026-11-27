The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has signalled a possible shift in its position on the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, with party MLA Jitendra Awhad claiming that Sharad Pawar himself believes the exercise is necessary.

According to Awhad, Pawar made the remark during an informal conversation, telling him that "delimitation is necessary". The remark comes days before the special sitting of Parliament, where the Centre is expected to push the proposed legislation.

The remark is significant because the party has so far refrained from taking a definitive position on the proposed legislation. Earlier, NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule had said the party would examine the draft bill before deciding its stand.

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The remarks come amid indications that the BJP-led government is preparing to introduce fresh delimitation-linked legislation alongside changes to the women's reservation framework.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposed legislation, which is expected to be introduced during the special parliamentary sitting beginning November 30.

Sources said the proposed framework envisages a 50% expansion of the Lok Sabha's overall strength, ensuring that all states see a proportional increase in their parliamentary representation. The proposal is aimed at addressing concerns among southern states over the impact of delimitation on their share of seats.

Under the proposed arrangement, the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states would remain unchanged until 2051, while the delimitation exercise would be carried out using 2011 Census data.

This arrangement would allow the number of constituencies to expand without altering the existing proportion of parliamentary representation held by individual states, sources said.

The government has not officially disclosed the legislative agenda for the special sitting, scheduled to conclude on December 3. However, the likely introduction of the bill has prompted opposition parties to begin consultations over a coordinated response.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of opposition floor leaders at his residence on Saturday to discuss a joint strategy.

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Sule, meanwhile, will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting as her father is hospitalised. She is expected to travel directly to Delhi on Monday to attend Parliament, while NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke will represent the party at the opposition meeting.

The proposed legislation has also triggered sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Party MP Sanjay Raut has described the delimitation exercise as "anti-national and anti-democratic", alleging that the Centre is pushing it with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Raut has warned that those supporting the legislation would be remembered as "traitors" to the nation.

Responding to Raut's criticism, Awhad said everyone was entitled to their own opinion, suggesting that the NCP (SP) had not necessarily aligned itself with the position taken by its Maha Vikas Aghadi ally.

As the special Parliament sitting approaches, Pawar's reported remarks have raised questions over whether the NCP (SP) will support the proposed legislation or join the wider Opposition resistance.

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