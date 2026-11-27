A simple ride booking in Bengaluru turned into a bomb scare near Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's residence, NDTV reported. Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax threat to plant bombs at the Chief Minister's home and at Vidhana Soudha.

He is said to have delivered the threat over the phone of an auto-rickshaw driver, who had come for the ride he booked and unknowingly passed the call to the police..

According to the FIR, it all began on the evening of November 5. A 26-year-old auto driver from Malleshwaram was waiting for passengers near Palace Grounds when, at about 7.20 pm, he got a ride request on the Namma Yatri app. The booking was in the name of "Karthik" and was for a trip from 18th Cross in Aramane Nagara to BHEL Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

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Interestingly, the trouble started when the driver reached the pickup point and called the customer to confirm the location. The caller allegedly told him that he was inside the Chief Minister's residence and asked him to hand his phone to the police officer at the entrance, so that the officer could give the exact address.

Interestingly, the driver gave his phone to a police personnel at the security barricade.

Soon after the call, the police personnel began checking the auto. When the driver asked why, he was told that the caller had threatened to plant bombs at the Chief Minister's residence and Vidhana Soudha.

The caller had also allegedly said that a blast would take place when the Chief Minister's convoy passed through the area. The driver told the police he had nothing to do with the caller and showed them the Namma Yatri booking to prove that he had only come for a ride.

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Interestingly, the driver did not go to the police station right away because a relative had a medical emergency. He filed a formal complaint on November 7 and asked for action against the person who had booked the ride.

Police first registered a Non-Cognizable Report and later took court permission to file an FIR.

Their investigation led to Karthik R, an unemployed Bengaluru resident, who was arrested on November 7 and is now in judicial custody. However, early findings reportedly suggest that he may be suffering from mental health issues, and the police have not given a motive.

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