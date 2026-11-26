Security agencies in Mumbai were placed on high alert after a threatening email targeted Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, along with key civic and transit locations across the city.

According to an NDTV report, the email named the Mumbai Mayor's Office, Bachchan's residence and several Mumbai Metro stations as potential targets, prompting local law enforcement agencies to step up security measures.

The email also demanded the cancellation of singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 Mumbai concert, threatening a drone attack at the venue followed by 30 days of grenade attacks across the city if the event went ahead.

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Additionally, the message referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while targeting Dosanjh and Bachchan. It also invoked the names of outfits such as Babbar Khalsa and the Khalistan National Army.

Senior civic officials, including Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, also received the threatening email, which warned of bomb blasts and potential drone and grenade attacks.

Following the alert, Mumbai Police deployed specialised teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs, to inspect Jalsa and key Metro locations. Security was also tightened around the Juhu residence and civic headquarters, with additional personnel deployed to monitor suspicious activity.

Initial searches did not yield any suspicious objects, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

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The latest threat comes amid a series of similar alerts targeting prominent locations and institutions in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's residence has reportedly figured in multiple threat emails in recent weeks. Previous alerts involving the Bombay High Court and civic authorities were also followed by police inspections, which found no suspicious objects.

Police are investigating the latest email and are expected to take legal action against those responsible once the sender is identified.

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