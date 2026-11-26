Mumbai's Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide have reportedly been sent a threatening email that warns of attacks on the Mayor's Office and other places in the city. The message is the fifth to land in the Mayor's office this year, a pattern that has now continued for months.

Interestingly, the earlier threats followed a familiar script. In June, an email allegedly warned that the Mayor's official car and office would be blown up, and bomb detection squads combed the BMC headquarters without finding explosives. A similar message surfaced in July, shortly after a comparable incident in Pune. On August 7, a threat sent to the Mayor's official email ID reportedly named her office, Metro stations, schools and the Bombay Stock Exchange as targets for blasts before Independence Day, and it carried pro-Khalistan slogans.

The October email widened the list of targets. It allegedly threatened attacks on the Mayor's office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence and the venue of Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Searches that followed found nothing suspicious.

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The latest message appears to build on the same themes. It was reportedly sent by someone using the name "Hannah Mehler" and is said to carry Khalistani separatist slogans. Furthermore, the email warned of grenade attacks across Mumbai within the next 30 days and IED explosions at Metro stations from November 27 to December 31.

Interestingly, Dosanjh is named once again. The email reportedly threatens attacks in the city on the day of his concert, which is November 27, and it mentions the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa, among other names.

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