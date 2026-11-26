Akshay Kumar's disciplined lifestyle and professionalism are no secret in the film industry. The actor has now revealed that his strict eight-hour work schedule has also cost him a few films. During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, alongside actor Ravi Kishan, Akshay opened up about why some big producers hesitate to cast him and explained how his working style helps him complete films within a shorter time.

Karan Johar praised Akshay for his professionalism, giving debutant directors opportunities and being considerate towards both producers and directors.

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Responding to the compliment, the actor revealed that his eight-hour work rule has become a reason for some filmmakers to stay away from him.

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Akshay Kumar Reveals Why Some Producers Hesitate To Cast Him

Speaking about the rumours surrounding his working hours, Akshay said, “A lot of big people don't want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired.”

Explaining the thought behind his routine, the actor said that he follows a routine that balances work, rest and personal life. He works for eight hours, sleeps for eight hours and dedicates the remaining time to his physique, family, meals and taking care of his body.

Backing Akshay's working style, Ravi Kishan, who has shared screen space with the actor in a few films, highlighted his speed and energy on film sets. He also pointed out that Akshay's ability to wrap up shoots quickly helps producers save money and creates employment opportunities for hundreds of people working on a film.

“He even saves the producer's money. That's how you become Akshay Kumar. Because of that, many get a job, as the units usually comprise 300-400 people. Producers are also happy because they don't lose money. He finishes his films in like 55 days,” Ravi said.

Akshay Kumar Compares His Working Style To Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise

Akshay also addressed questions about how he manages to complete films in just 60-65 days. Drawing comparisons with Hollywood filmmakers and actors, he said, “Some ask how I complete films in 60-65 days. I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently, he doesn't take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days.”

The actor defended his decision to work on multiple projects, questioning why he is often criticised for doing several films in a year. “I don't know why people ask me, ‘Why do you do so many films?' Kaam nahi karunga to kya karunga (What else should I do if not work)? I have never understood why people ask me this question,” Akshay concluded.

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What's Next For Akshay Kumar?

Most recently seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. The upcoming instalment of the comedy franchise also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. Currently in production, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

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