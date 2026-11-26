Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya recently spent some quality time with their family. A new picture shared by Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, offered a glimpse of the intimate gathering as she celebrated her birthday on November 21. The photograph featured Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shrima, Aishwarya's mother and Shrima's son.

On Instagram, Shrima shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday celebrations, giving followers a glimpse of how she spent her special day. The post featured moments from her day, including a temple visit, flowers, food and time with her loved ones.

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In one of the family pictures, Aaradhya looked pretty in a white dress, accessorised with a delicate necklace and a tiara. Aishwarya opted for black pants paired with a sweatshirt, while Shrima looked elegant in a printed pantsuit. Aaradhya was seen posing alongside her mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin.

Shrima captioned her post, “Birth-day in my camera roll… Gratitude, flowers, a surprise media post, some indulgence, more flowers and late evening with kids and mil (sic).”

Who is Shrima Rai?

Shrima is married to Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya. The couple are proud parents of two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan.

She is a content creator and beauty vlogger with a considerable following on Instagram. Shrima regularly posts Get Ready With Me videos and content around makeup, skincare, and healthcare on Instagram.

Before venturing into content creation, Shrima worked as a banker in wealth management. She also won the Gladrags Mrs India Globe title in 2009 after securing the second position at the Mrs India pageant.

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About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Recent Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. The historical action drama, released in theatres on April 28, 2023, continued the story of the Chola dynasty, picking up from the events of Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). The film also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu.

The film received positive reviews and collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office.

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