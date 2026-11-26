The trailer of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming mystical adventure thriller, Vrushakarma, is finally out. The film, made under the direction of Karthik Varma Dandu, promises a gripping story packed with ancient mysteries, supernatural forces and high-octane action.

The trailer opens with a glimpse of an ancient supernatural force dating back 5,000 years. What initially appears to be a treasure hunter's journey soon turns into a mysterious adventure surrounding a powerful force that threatens humanity. Naga Chaitanya plays Arjun, a treasure hunter who finds himself caught up in a much bigger mystery.

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Set against the backdrop of ancient Vedic knowledge, the story gradually takes an intriguing turn. As the threat becomes more dangerous, Arjun sets out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious entity and stop it from taking over the world. The trailer also offers glimpses of his transformation into Vrushakarma, a divine force entrusted with protecting the dharma of creation.

Blending mythology, mystery and adventure, the trailer hints at an ambitious story that explores forces beyond human understanding.

Sharing the trailer on X, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the project. He wrote, “Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen. Please do experience it with the best sound and visual equipment available to you. My sincere apologies on the delay... Thankful for all your patience and support. #VrushakarmaOnDec4.”

What We Know About Vrushakarma?

Headlined by Naga Chaitanya, the film sees Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Srivastava plays the main antagonist. Apart from them, actor Satya, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Jayaram, Dayanand Reddy, Brahmaji, and Raghu Mukherjee will also be seen in key roles.

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Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under the SVC banner, Vrushakarma will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 4. The film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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