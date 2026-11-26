Akshay Kumar joined Karan Johar on the couch for the latest episode of the celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. During one of the rounds, the actor was asked to call someone and say, “Hey Karan, it's me.” He decided to dial his wife, Twinkle Khanna, but the conversation soon turned into a hilarious exchange as she began roasting him.

Known for her sharp wit and candid remarks, Twinkle did not miss the opportunity to pull Akshay's leg. From complaining about his early-morning singing to taking a dig at him for appearing on the chat show for free, the author and former actress left everyone laughing.

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Akshay Kumar Calls Twinkle Khanna On Koffee With Karan 9

Akshay dialled Twinkle on speaker during the episode. Waking up tired, she answered the call with a simple, “Bolo.” When Akshay asked her to speak politely and lovingly, she immediately began complaining about his morning routine.

Twinkle revealed that she had barely slept the previous night and was woken up early by Akshay singing bhajans. She also took a dig at his singing skills and reminded him to shut the bathroom door properly.

Twinkle said, “Babe I am tired. I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you're singing even louder like you're some Anup Janota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly. I am going to take a nap.”

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Twinkle Khanna On Akshay Appearing On Koffee With Karan For Free

The conversation took another hilarious turn when Twinkle asked Akshay where he was. The actor revealed that he was on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Twinkle then mentioned that she had recently spoken to Karan Johar, who had invited her to judge the rapid-fire round of the episode.

Twinkle then expressed her surprise at the fact that Akshay was appearing on the show without charging a fee. She said, “But I didn't know you were doing it today. Oh. You're doing it for free. I'm shocked.”

Karan Johar, who was listening to the conversation, quickly joined in and jokingly asked, “Oh, are you? So you want money for everything? You want money for everything?” Twinkle burst into laughter and responded, “Oh shit. He's there.”

Akshay Kumar appears with Ravi Kishan on Koffee With Karan 9

Akshay appeared on the chat show alongside actor-politician Ravi Kishan. The episode featured some entertaining moments, with Ravi teaching Akshay his viral hook step, which includes a signature swag-walk move.

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