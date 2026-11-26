OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush and Mammootty has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India's gross box office collection on Day 6 of its theatrical run.

The film has also entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, taking its global gross collection to Rs 106.25 crore.

Despite a noticeable decline in weekday collections after a strong opening weekend, the film has maintained a considerable theatrical run, with its Tamil version contributing the largest share of domestic earnings.

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OM: Operation Mole - Language-Wise Collection

The film recorded a 24.1 per cent decline in its daily domestic earnings compared with Tuesday, when it collected Rs 4.10 crore net across 6,115 shows. On Wednesday, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2.60 crore through 3,364 shows.

The Telugu version added Rs 1.25 crore from 1,625 shows, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 25 lakh through 1,126 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs.76.00 crore and total India net collections to Rs.65.55 crore so far.

Overseas And Worldwide Box Office Performance

One of the biggest milestones for the film has been its entry into the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross club.

On Day 5, the film's worldwide gross collection reportedly reached Rs 100.75 crore, including Rs 29.50 crore from overseas markets. By Day 6, the overseas gross had increased to approximately Rs 30.25 crore, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 106.25 crore.

According to The Week, this achievement marked the first time a Mammootty film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide theatrical gross milestone based on ticket sales alone

OM: Operation Mole - Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore net in India on November 20. It collected Rs 15.75 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 15.90 crore on Sunday. However, collections witnessed a considerable decline on Monday, when the film earned Rs 6.30 crore.

The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with earnings dropping to Rs 5.40 crore, followed by Rs 4.10 crore on Wednesday. Its six-day domestic net collection has now reached Rs 65.55 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About OM: Operation Mole

OM: Operation Mole is an action thriller set in a gritty world where lawbreakers and law-enforcers operate in close proximity.

The film explores themes of greed, power, poverty, cruelty, criminality and violence. Its narrative revolves around a turbulent environment in which the struggle for power and survival leads to bloodshed. The movie combines action and thriller elements with an emotional storyline.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans in key roles.

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