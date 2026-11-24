OM Chapter 1: Udhiram has grossed Rs 93.40 crore worldwide in four days, according to Sacnilk. The film needs another Rs 6.60 crore to reach Rs 100 crore. If it gets there on Tuesday, its fifth day in cinemas, it will be Dhanush's fastest film to reach the mark and Mammootty's first on the tracker's figures.

The action thriller, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has grossed Rs 64.90 crore in India and Rs 28.50 crore overseas. It gave Dhanush his biggest worldwide opening weekend.

Tuesday's advance bookings



Sacnilk's Day 5 analysis put Tuesday's advance sales at Rs 2.89 crore, excluding block seats, compared with Rs 3.10 crore for Monday. Ticket sales were down about 3%, while the average ticket price fell from Rs 137 to Rs 131. The film was playing close to 6,500 shows across India.

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Sacnilk projects a Tuesday worldwide gross of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8.20 crore, which would take the five-day total to Rs 100.40 crore–Rs 101.60 crore. Even the low end would be enough, though only by Rs 40 lakh.

How OM compares with Dhanush's other films

On Sacnilk's count, Kuberaa took six days to reach Rs 100 crore worldwide, Tere Ishk Mein took seven and Raayan took eight. Tere Ishk Mein finished with the highest lifetime total of the three at Rs 161.96 crore, followed by Raayan at Rs 154 crore and Kuberaa at Rs 138.10 crore.

OM opened bigger than Raayan across all languages, but Raayan was slightly ahead in Tamil after four days. OM's Tamil version has grossed Rs 47.38 crore so far. Telugu has helped make up the difference: on Tuesday, the Telugu version edged ahead of Tamil in advance revenue excluding block seats, despite playing close to half as many shows. Tamil advance revenue fell about 13% from Monday, compared with just over 2% for Telugu.

What Rs 100 crore would mean for Mammootty



OM has already passed Bheeshma Parvam, which grossed Rs 88.20 crore worldwide, to become the highest-grossing film featuring Mammootty on Sacnilk's estimates. A Rs 100 crore finish would be his first by the same count.

It would also be Sai Pallavi's third Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser after Amaran and Ramayana, and her second this month. For Periasamy, it would be a second consecutive Rs 100 crore film after Amaran, which finished at Rs 333.67 crore worldwide

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