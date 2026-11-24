Coca-Cola and Pepsi have cemented their place globally as soft drink options. But one beverage developed by three cousins in Punjab may be giving the brands tough competition in India. The main ingredient of the drink? Cumin.

Lahori Zeera is the creation of Saurabh Munjal, Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna. The three cousins created a tangy cumin-flavoured fizzy soda from the ingredients in their kitchen as an experiment of sorts. Impressed by the tart taste of the drink, they decided to explore how they could sell it commercially. Almost a decade later, the company is a success story.

Why Lahori Zeera Is Popular

When Saurabh Munjal and his cousins convinced their families to invest some capital in their soda venture, no one could have predicted its success. The trio launched Lahori Zeera in 2017.

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Cumin-flavoured drinks are commonly sold in India at street-side stalls, but building a carbonated beverage brand around the flavour was a tough task. Today, Lahori Zeera is projected to end the year with revenues of $115 million to $120 million (approximately Rs 1,114 crore), as per the BBC.

Munjal told BBC that their company doubled its capacity to 1.2 million bottles per day last year and still found it difficult to meet consumer demand.

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One of the highlights of the cumin-flavoured soda is its price point. A bottle of the drink costs only Rs 10. The taste is also a reminder of a more local flavour and something people used to have at home. Smart distribution and attractive pricing have made Lahori Zeera a rival of Coca-Cola and other brands.

Other brands have followed in Lahori Zeera's footsteps. A report from Kotak Mutual Fund earlier this year said that Lahori Zeera, Campa and other companies in India's "ethnic beverages market", collectively doubled their share of the carbonated soft-drinks sector to around 15% by September last year. The combined market share of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo fell to 85% from 93%.

Lahori Zeera's Future Plans

The company is hoping to expand distribution and manufacturing capacity to capitalise on the demand for cumin and other flavoured beverages. Lahori Zeera has over 3,000 distributors, as per a Financial Express report. Almost 90% of its sales come from general trade, with kirana stores and traditional retailers functioning as crucial points.

Archian Foods, which is the parent company of the brand, has raised around Rs 375 crore from investors, such as Verlinvest and Motilal Oswal. A public listing may be on the cards in the future, Munjal told FE.

For now, the company's focus is on scaling manufacturing and expanding distribution to build a national beverage brand.

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