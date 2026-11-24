The Coca-Cola Company on November 23 announced the appointment of David Elkins as its next chief financial officer (CFO), with the veteran finance executive set to take charge in April 2027. He will succeed John Murphy, who plans to retire next year after nearly four decades with the beverage major.

Murphy, 64, would continue serving as president in 2027 while supporting the CFO transition and focusing on key enterprise priorities. The timing of his retirement will be determined later to ensure a smooth and orderly handover.

Murphy has served as Coca-Cola's CFO since 2019 and was appointed president in 2022. He will continue working with the company's leadership during the transition period.

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Elkins, 58, currently serves as executive vice president and CFO of pharmaceutical major Bristol Myers Squibb, a position he has held since 2019. At Coca-Cola, his responsibilities will include overseeing finance, global strategy and Enterprise Services. Both Elkins and Murphy will report to CEO Henrique Braun.

“John has been a transformational leader during his 38 years at Coca-Cola, especially through his most recent service as president and CFO,” Braun said, highlighting Murphy's contribution to the company's leadership and succession planning.

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Braun also welcomed Elkins, citing his experience across complex global businesses, financial expertise and track record of developing future leaders.

Who Is David Elkins?

Elkins brings extensive experience across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology industries.

He joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019 following its acquisition of Celgene, where he was serving as executive vice president and CFO. He had joined Celgene in 2018 after spending several years at Johnson & Johnson, where he held CFO responsibilities for its consumer products and medical device businesses, besides corporate functions.

Earlier in his career, Elkins held positions at Becton, Dickinson and AstraZeneca. He began his professional journey in finance at Boeing.

At Bristol Myers Squibb, Elkins oversees Global Business Operations, which includes finance, business development, global financial services and operational excellence, procurement and investor relations.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, Elkins serves on the board of directors of Tapestry Inc.

He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Delaware, a master's degree in organisational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Drexel University.

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