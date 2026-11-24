Starring Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, O.M Operation Mole has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India net collections within four days of its theatrical release. The film collected Rs 6.20 crore net on Monday, November 23, taking its cumulative domestic net collection to Rs 55.95 crore.

Its India gross currently stands at Rs 64.90 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 93.40 crore, bringing it closer to the Rs 100-crore milestone, according to Sacnilk's box-office tracking figures.

Monday Collection Sees a Weekday Box Office Performance

On its fourth day, the film recorded collections of Rs 4.10 crore from the Tamil version, Rs 1.75 crore from Telugu and Rs 35 lakh from Hindi across 6,123 shows. The Monday earnings registered a 61% decline compared with Sunday's Rs 15.90-crore India net collection. Overall occupancy across the three languages stood at 22.9%, with an average earning of Rs 10,126 per show.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Tamil version continues to dominate the film's Indian box-office performance, contributing Rs 40.85 crore, approximately 73% of its total domestic net earnings. Interestingly, the Telugu version recorded the highest occupancy on Monday at 26%, followed by Tamil at 25% and Hindi at 12%.

O.M Operation Mole has moved ahead of Dhanush's previous release, Kuberaa, in four-day worldwide collections. While Kuberaa earned Rs 87.59 crore worldwide during its first four days, O.M Operation Mole has accumulated Rs 93.40 crore over the same period, reported The Times of India.

Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 100 Crore

The film has earned Rs 28.50 crore from overseas markets, including Rs 1.50 crore on Monday. With domestic and international collections combined, the movie is now approaching the Rs 100-crore worldwide milestone.

About The Film

Revolving around several characters who are linked with each other through a conflict. O.M Operation Mole was released in theatres on November 20.

ALSO READ: OM Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-Mammootty Starrer Faces First Monday Test

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya. Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.