Australia will take on England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, November 24, at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast.

The hosts head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after registering a three-wicket victory in the opening match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia chased down England's total of 187/9, reaching 191/7 in 19.5 overs to seal the win with one ball remaining.

Nikhil Chaudhary was the standout performer for Australia, scoring 66 off 38 balls. England captain Harry Brook also played an impressive knock of 65 off 28 deliveries, but his effort could not prevent his team from suffering a defeat.

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Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead Australia, while Harry Brook will captain England. The visitors will be keen to level the series, while Australia will look to extend their advantage.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The Australia vs England second T20I match will be played on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I: Venue

The second T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Carrara Stadium (People First Stadium) in Carrara, Gold Coast, Australia.

Where To Watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia vs England 2nd T20I live on the Star Sports Network.

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Where To Watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

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