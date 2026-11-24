India captain Shubman Gill has called for the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball to be relaxed after his team's drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The match saw only 24 wickets fall across five full days, with both sides scoring a combined 1,327 runs.

India posted a record total of 720-9, the highest innings score in a Test match in New Zealand. However, the contest was played on a slow and lifeless Basin Reserve pitch, which offered little assistance to the bowlers.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: How India Can Still Qualify for WTC Final After Draw Against New Zealand in Wellington

"If you are not shining the ball or if you are not able to maintain the ball, especially on wickets like this, it makes the job of the bowlers very difficult," Gill said after New Zealand ground out 239-5 in their second innings to rescue a draw.

"I do believe that players, teams should be allowed to use saliva. It was a rule that was made during Covid. I think we are long past that.

"If the ball is going soft after 25, 30 overs or it's going out of shape, and you are also not able to maintain the ball and use saliva then it's very difficult."

The surface, usually known for its pace and bounce, had become low and slow by the second morning, making it difficult for the bowling units to create opportunities.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham backed Gill's assessment of the match ball, with both skippers pointing out that it has appeared softer in recent years. They said this has made it challenging for fielding teams to maintain the ball and generate swing.

"Probably apart from day one, throughout the game the ball tended to get soft," Latham said.

"But in terms of rules and conditions, certainly from a saliva point of view, I'm not sure that will change (with) what the world's been through.

"You've got to find a way and in the current day and age and the rules that we currently have, we work as hard as we can to keep the ball in as good a condition as possible."

The conditions in Wellington further added to the problem, as the dry surface did not break up and became progressively slower as the match progressed.

Gill described the surface as "not a great Test wicket", while Latham admitted that it was "not your traditional Basin surface".

The pitch preparation also faced challenges ahead of the match. New ground staff took over the Basin Reserve pitch during the New Zealand winter, but their preparation time was affected by flooding, Cricket Wellington staff told AFP. This contributed to the lifeless nature of the surface.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Vs India: 'AI Of Bowling': Ajay Jadeja's Big Praise For Jasprit Bumrah After NZ Test

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

India and New Zealand will now travel to Christchurch for the second and deciding Test, which begins on Friday.

Both captains are expecting a more traditional surface at the venue, with a greener and grassier wicket likely to offer greater assistance to the seamers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.