The central government on Tuesday has given the Dalai Lama a bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, just three kilometers from the main seat of power. Located at 20, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, the bungalow has been renovated in the last few months. A nameplate reading "Gaden Phodrang" was visible at the entry gate, while construction debris lay outside, according to Indian Express.

The Gaden Phodrang is the office of the Dalai Lama. It was registered as a trust in 2011, when the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader decided to renounce political power. The Dalai Lama is the chairman of the trust. The Dalai Lama stated on Wednesday that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, founded by him, has the right to recognise his reincarnation, but China is insisting that it will choose the Dalai Lama's successor.

According to the Dalai Lama's official website, following the Dalai Lama's voluntary transfer of political authority to the democratically elected Tibetan leadership in 2011, the Gaden Phodrang (Office of the Dalai Lama) was registered as a private trust which carrying forward the institution and spiritual work of the Dalai Lama, as well as promoting his humanitarian vision. The Ministry of External Affairs provided the Dalai Lama's bungalow.

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According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has provided this bungalow for the Dalai Lama. Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs requesting a bungalow, though it did not specify to whom it would be allotted. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs handed over this Type 7 category bungalow to the Ministry of External Affairs for operational purposes in October 2025.

CPWD Is Taking Care Of Bungalow

In July this year, the CPWD issued a tender for Rs 34.94 lakh for security arrangements. This included installing porta cabins, strengthening the outer boundary wall, installing barbed wire fencing, and strengthening the gate. Furthermore, the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the primary responsibility for identifying the 15th Dalai Lama (his successor).

The website states, "The Trust will oversee the identification, education, and well-being of future Dalai Lamas in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist traditions. In addition to its spiritual responsibilities, the Trust also supports Tibetan communities. It is actively involved in educational, humanitarian, and environmental work that reflects the Dalai Lama's vision of universal responsibility."

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