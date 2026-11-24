While thousands of fans gathered at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to enjoy Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour concert on November 21, an interstate gang from Delhi allegedly used the massive gathering as an opportunity to steal mobile phones.

According to police, the accused reportedly spent around Rs 20,000 travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad and purchased Gold standing passes to enter the crowded venue and carry out pickpocketing, as per NDTV.

Police Catch Two Suspects as Concert Ends

Acting on a tip-off received by Local Crime Branch Zone-2 constables Chirag Jayrambhai and Vimalkumar Jasvantbhai, police launched a surveillance operation near the stadium gates. Investigators had received information that members of a Delhi-based gang were targeting concertgoers and planning to escape with stolen phones after the event.

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A team of police officials, maintained a watch around the venue. As spectators began leaving following the performance, two suspects allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police but were chased and apprehended.

11 Stolen Phones Worth Rs 4.3 Lakh Recovered

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Asad Mohammad Gulzar, 36, a resident of Daryaganj, and Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi, 24, from Chandbagh in northeast Delhi. Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 4.30 lakh from their possession.

The recovered devices included premium models from Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus and Redmi, including iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 and iPhone 14 handsets.

Six Theft Cases Linked, Two Accused Still Absconding

According to investigators, the recovered phones have been linked to six theft cases registered at Motera police station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The arrested men and recovered devices were subsequently handed over to Motera police for further investigation.

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Police are continuing efforts to trace two other alleged gang members who remain at large and recover additional stolen mobile phones.

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