Uday Kotak, founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, called Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO one of the most consequential decisions in the history of global markets.

In a post on X, Kotak said that this more reflects the US government's determination to stay ahead in the artificial intelligence race and showed how global power politics could influence corporate decisions.

Huang's return comes after a brief period away from the top job at the chipmaker. The company announced on Nov. 23 that its board had reinstated Huang as president, CEO, and a board director, with immediate effect.

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Why Jensen Huang Stepped Down

Huang stepped down from his leadership role on November 11 after allegations emerged about a possible foreign intelligence effort targeting him. Nvidia's board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and began considering the company's leadership options.

The company also initiated an independent investigation into the matter. The developments drew attention to the wider implications for Nvidia, given its importance to the global semiconductor industry and the growing competition between the US and China over artificial intelligence.

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Nvidia Announces Huang's Return

Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO, and a board director. The decision followed discussions with Huang, with the board saying it was satisfied with his responses and his ability to lead the company.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

The company also stated that Colette Kress will continue as executive vice president and CFO, while Harvey C. Jones will remain chairman of the board.

What Uday Kotak Said

Reacting to the development, Uday Kotak highlighted the scale of Nvidia's market value and its significance for the US economy. He referred to a $1 trillion increase in Nvidia's market capitalisation and a $4 trillion recovery in the US market, linking both to the country's efforts to maintain its lead in AI.

“1 trn $ of Nvidia market cap, 4 trn $ US market cap recovered, with a clear political and economic agenda of keeping the US ahead in the AI race,” Kotak Wrote on X.

He said the decision sent a message that the rules could be flexible when global power and economic interests were at stake.

“When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space, ” Kotak added.

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