US stock market ended sharply higher on Monday, with the return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO triggering a massive rally in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks and driving US equities to their best single-day performance since April 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,447.98 points, or 3.01%, to close at 49,595.31. The S&P 500 jumped 326.78 points, or 4.73%, to settle at 7,237.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1,471.83 points, or 6.51%, to end at 24,089.56.

The S&P 500 snapped its seven-session losing streak, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 added more than $2.5 trillion in market capitalisation. Both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 recorded their biggest single-day percentage gains since April 2025, when markets rallied after US President Donald Trump announced a pause in his ‘Liberation Day' tariff measures.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nvidia shares skyrocketed 31.5%, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain since May 9, 2003. The sharp rally followed the surprise return of Jensen Huang as the company's CEO, after US President Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement with Nvidia's board to reinstate him.

The broader semiconductor and technology space also witnessed strong buying interest. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares gained 6.85%, while Micron Technology surged 19.04%. Broadcom advanced 3%, Apple rose 1.9%, Amazon gained 3.47%, and Microsoft ended 1.65% higher.

However, Nvidia's latest decision drew criticism from US lawmakers across party lines, with several calling on Congress to tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Monday's rally provided significant relief to Wall Street following last week's sharp selloff, which was driven by growing concerns over excessive valuations and risks surrounding the AI trade. On Friday, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average officially entered correction territory.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Shares Zoom 36% After Board Reinstates Founder Jensen Huang As CEO

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.