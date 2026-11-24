Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by the Sikh community. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Celebrated with prayers, devotional songs, Nagar Kirtans, and community service, the festival reminds people of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings of love, equality, compassion, humility and selfless service.

As families and friends come together to celebrate Gurpurab, sharing heartfelt wishes and messages is a beautiful way to spread his teachings. If you are looking for meaningful greetings, WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions or inspirational quotes, here are over 100 Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 wishes to share with your loved ones.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 Wishes

1. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity. 🙏✨

2. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a life filled with kindness and compassion. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

3. On this auspicious occasion, may your heart be filled with love and your home with happiness. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! ❤️

4. May Waheguru bless you with strength, wisdom and endless happiness. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

5. Let us celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji by spreading love, equality and humanity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

6. May the divine blessings of Waheguru always be with you and your family. Happy Gurpurab! ✨

7. Wishing you a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti filled with positivity, peace and spiritual growth. 🙏

8. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji illuminate your path and help you overcome every challenge. Happy Gurpurab! 🕊️

9. May this sacred day bring new hope, happiness and countless blessings into your life. 🙏

10. Let faith guide your journey and kindness define your actions. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! ❤️

11. May your life always reflect the values of truth, humility and selfless service. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

12. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. 🙏

13. May Waheguru shower His blessings upon you today and always. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

14. Celebrate the spirit of humanity, love and togetherness. Wishing you a wonderful Guru Nanak Jayanti! ❤️

15. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings inspire you to become a better human being every day. ✨

Heartfelt Guru Nanak Jayanti Greetings

16. May your life be blessed with the wisdom to choose what is right and the courage to stand by the truth. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

17. On this holy occasion, may you find peace in your heart and gratitude in every moment. 🙏

18. May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings remove darkness from your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

19. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, good health and spiritual fulfilment. 🙏

20. May your prayers be answered and your days be filled with Waheguru's grace. 🙏

21. Let kindness be your language and humanity your religion. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

22. May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring harmony and prosperity to your family. ❤️

23. May you always walk the path of honesty, love and compassion. ❤️

24. On Gurpurab, let us remember that serving humanity is the highest form of devotion. 🙏

25. May this auspicious day fill your soul with divine happiness and your life with countless blessings. 🙏

26. Wishing you peace that lasts, happiness that grows and faith that never fades. ✨

27. May Waheguru bless you with everything your heart needs and everything your soul deserves. 🙏

28. May the spirit of Gurpurab bring people closer through love, respect and understanding. ❤️

29. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine wisdom guide you through every phase of life. 🙏

30. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti. 🙏

Short Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Messages

31. Happy Gurpurab! May Waheguru bless you always. 🙏

32. Satnam Waheguru! Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti. 🙏

33. May peace and happiness always find their way to you. Happy Gurpurab! ✨

34. Celebrate love, equality and humanity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! ❤️

35. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! 🙏

36. May divine blessings surround you and your family. 🙏

37. Let kindness lead the way. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

38. May your life shine with the light of Waheguru. 🙏

39. Sending prayers, love and blessings this Gurpurab. ❤️

40. May faith bring peace and devotion bring happiness. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🕊️

41. Stay blessed, stay humble and keep spreading love. 🙏

42. May Waheguru always protect and guide you. 🙏

43. Wishing you joy, prosperity and endless blessings. 🙏

44. Celebrate the message of oneness and humanity. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

45. May your heart always remain full of gratitude. ✨

Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Status Messages

46. One God, one humanity, one message of love. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

47. Walk the path of truth, live with compassion and serve with humility. 🙏

48. May the light of Waheguru guide every step of your journey. 🙏

49. Humanity is above all differences. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

50. Find happiness in serving others and peace in remembering Waheguru. ❤️

51. Let your actions reflect kindness and your heart reflect gratitude. 🙏

52. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji live in our hearts forever. 🙏

53. Faith is strength, kindness is prayer and service is devotion. 🙏

54. Celebrate the divine message of love and equality. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

55. Where there is humility, there is greatness. 🙏

56. Spread smiles, share love and serve humanity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! ❤️

57. May Waheguru's blessings make every day meaningful. ✨

58. Choose truth over convenience and kindness over judgement. 🙏

59. Remember the Guru, serve humanity and live with gratitude. 🙏

60. Let the spirit of Gurpurab bring peace to the world. 🕊️

Inspirational Guru Nanak Jayanti Quotes

Here are some timeless teachings attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji that capture the spirit of Gurpurab.

61. "There is but One God." – A reminder of the oneness of the divine. ✨

62. "Truth is high, but higher still is truthful living." – Guru Nanak Dev Ji. ✨

63. "Recognise the whole human race as one." – A message of equality and humanity. ✨

64. "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God." – A teaching commonly attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. ✨

65. "Speak only that which will bring you honour." – A reminder to choose words wisely. ✨

66. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." – Guru Nanak Dev Ji. ✨

67. "The world is a drama, staged in a dream." – A reflection on the temporary nature of worldly life. ✨

68. "Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth, are not equal to an ant filled with the love of God." – Guru Nanak Dev Ji. ❤️

69. "Whatever you do, do it with love." – A reminder to approach life with compassion. ❤️

70. "He who regards all men as equals is religious." – A teaching reflecting equality and respect. ✨

Note: English translations and popular attributions of Sikh teachings can vary. For publication, verify exact wording against an authoritative Guru Granth Sahib translation.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Family

71. May Waheguru bless our family with togetherness, good health and endless happiness. Happy Gurpurab! ❤️

72. Wishing my family a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti. May we always remain united in love and faith. 🙏

73. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings inspire us to respect, support and care for one another. 🙏

74. Sending prayers for happiness, prosperity and peace in every corner of our home. 🙏

75. May our family always walk the path of truth and kindness. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

76. May Waheguru keep our loved ones safe and shower them with His blessings. 🙏

77. Let us celebrate this Gurpurab with gratitude, devotion and love for one another. 🙏

78. May our home always be filled with laughter, positivity and divine blessings. 🙏

79. Wishing you a beautiful Guru Nanak Jayanti. May your family always remain happy and healthy. 🙏

80. May the Guru's wisdom strengthen our bonds and bring peace into our lives. 🙏

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Friends

81. Happy Gurpurab, my friend! May Waheguru bless you with success, happiness and peace. 🕊️

82. May your life be as beautiful as the values Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us. ❤️

83. Wishing you endless positivity, good fortune and divine blessings this Guru Nanak Jayanti. 🙏

84. May you always have the courage to follow the path of truth. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

85. Here's wishing you a life filled with beautiful opportunities and Waheguru's grace. ✨

86. May your dreams come true and your faith grow stronger with every passing day. 🙏

87. Sending you warm wishes and prayers on this auspicious occasion. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

88. May friendship, kindness and humanity always guide your journey. 🙏

89. May Waheguru bless you with the strength to overcome every obstacle. 🙏

90. Happy Gurpurab! Keep smiling, keep believing and keep spreading happiness. 🙏

ALSO READ: Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On November 24?

Punjabi Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes And Messages

91. ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। 🙏

92. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ, ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ। ❤️

93. ਸਤਿਨਾਮ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ! ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਸਦਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਬਣੀ ਰਹੇ। 🙏

94. ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸੱਚਾਈ ਅਤੇ ਇਨਸਾਨੀਅਤ ਦੇ ਰਾਹ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲਣ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਦੇਣ। 🙏

95. ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ। 🙏

96. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਹਰ ਦੁੱਖ ਨੂੰ ਦੂਰ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਨ। 🙏

97. ਨਾਮ ਜਪੋ, ਕਿਰਤ ਕਰੋ ਅਤੇ ਵੰਡ ਛਕੋ। ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। 🙏

98. ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੇਹਰ ਸਦਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਬਣੀ ਰਹੇ। 🙏

99. ਆਓ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦੱਸੇ ਪਿਆਰ, ਸੇਵਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਾਬਰੀ ਦੇ ਰਾਹ 'ਤੇ ਚੱਲੀਏ। ❤️

100. ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! ✨

Guru Nanak Jayanti Instagram Captions

101. Celebrating the eternal light of wisdom, love and humanity. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏✨

102. Blessed to walk the path of truth and gratitude. 🙏

103. May Waheguru's light always shine upon us. ❤️

104. A day to remember, a lifetime to follow his teachings. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

105. Spreading love, choosing kindness and celebrating humanity. 🙏

106. In gratitude, in prayer and in faith. Satnam Waheguru! 🙏

107. Let the teachings of the Guru be our guiding light. ✨

108. Faith in the heart, kindness in the soul. Happy Gurpurab! ✨

109. Celebrating the message of oneness and selfless service. 🙏

110. May we all become better human beings. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🕊️

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Peace, Prosperity And Happiness

111. May Waheguru bless you with a peaceful mind, a healthy body and a grateful heart. 🙏

112. May prosperity enter your home and happiness remain in your heart. Happy Gurpurab! 🙏

113. May every new beginning bring hope and every challenge make you stronger. 🙏

114. May your life be filled with meaningful relationships, good health and divine grace. 🙏

115. May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring peace to your mind and prosperity to your home. 🕊️

116. May you find strength in faith and happiness in helping others. 🙏

117. Let this Gurpurab inspire us to create a world where everyone is treated equally. ❤️

118. May the divine light guide you towards success and fulfilment. ✨

119. May your days be filled with gratitude and your nights with peaceful prayers. 🙏

120. On this sacred occasion, may love triumph over hatred and kindness overcome negativity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! 🙏

Guru Nanak Jayanti is more than a celebration; it is a reminder to live by the values of truth, compassion, equality and selfless service. As we celebrate Gurpurab 2026, let us remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of Naam Japna, Kirat Karni and Vand Chhakna — remembering God, earning an honest living and sharing with others.

ALSO READ: Dev Diwali 2026: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals You Can Follow At Home

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.