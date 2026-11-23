The Indian Banks in several states are closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Customers should plan their branch visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The banks will remain closed across Uttar Pradesh along with other regions of the country due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

However, banks are open today, Saturday, November 21, 2026. Since it is the third Saturday of the month, regular banking services are available at branches, subject to local holiday notifications. If the customers planning to visit their branches for financial transactions should take note of the upcoming bank holiday.

Bank Holiday on November 24: States and Cities Affected

According to the November 2026 bank holiday schedule, branches will remain closed on November 24 in the following locations:

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Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur and other cities.

Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur and other cities. Delhi NCR: New Delhi and surrounding banking regions.

New Delhi and surrounding banking regions. Other states and cities: Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kohima, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

The closures are linked to the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

Banks across Karnataka will be closed on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, kicking off a three-day closure ahead of the fourth Saturday and Sunday, as per the Economic Times.

Despite the branch closures, customers can continue using digital banking facilities, including internet banking, mobile banking applications and ATMs, for routine financial transactions.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks generally remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Branches remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from designated public and regional holidays.

Customers can visit their respective branches for cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related services, locker access and other routine banking transactions.

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