Karur Vysya Bank has revised its lending rate structure, with the new rates coming into force on Sunday. The bank has raised its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all maturity periods.

In a separate move, it has cut both the Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 bps.

The bank disclosed the rate changes in a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges on Thursday. The revised lending rates will be applicable from Sunday.

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Karur Vysya Bank's latest MCLR rates

Following the revision, the overnight and one-month MCLR rates have increased from 8.85% to 8.90%. The three-month benchmark has moved up from 9% to 9.05%.

Similarly, the six-month MCLR has been raised from 9.15% to 9.20%, while the one-year MCLR has increased from 9.25% to 9.30%.

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The revised lending rates are as follows:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1QL_yxpPynhj0WQbFzhD8yBbkDhD8ZEb2c4ssviq6Ry4/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Base Rate and BPLR reduced by 25 bps

The bank's latest rate revision has not been uniform across all its lending benchmarks. While MCLR has risen across the five available tenures, the Base Rate and BPLR have both fallen by 25 basis points.

Following the revision, the Base Rate now stands at 10.95%, down from 11.20%. The BPLR has also declined from 16.20% to 15.95%.

These benchmarks determine borrowing costs for different sets of existing customers, depending on the interest rate structure specified in their loan agreements.

How will the MCLR hike affect borrowers?

Karur Vysya Bank's decision to raise MCLR could mean higher borrowing costs for customers with loans linked to the benchmark. An increase in the lending rate generally raises the interest payable once the revised rate is reflected in the loan account.

The impact will vary from borrower to borrower. The applicable MCLR slab, the spread added by the bank and the reset frequency specified in the loan agreement will determine the extent of the change. Some customers may have to pay higher EMIs, while others could face a longer repayment tenure.

Those with loans linked to the Base Rate or BPLR may experience a different outcome following the 25 bps cuts in these benchmarks. Customers should check which rate applies to their loan and confirm the revised repayment terms with the bank.

Keeping an eye on lending rate movements can help borrowers anticipate changes in their monthly financial commitments, particularly when servicing floating-rate loans.

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