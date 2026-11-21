An insurance company's decision to deny a Rs 1 crore death benefit over the non-disclosure of policies held with other insurers has been overturned by a consumer court in Raipur.

The commission has instructed the insurer to release the claim amount and pay Rs 1.15 lakh towards compensation and legal expenses, holding that its conduct constituted an unfair trade practice and a failure to provide proper service.

The order was delivered on Nov 3 by the Additional Bench of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur. The bench was headed by President Prashant Kundu, with Anand Vergese as its member.

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The case was brought by Chanda Pincha following the death of her husband, Pawan Pincha, who worked as a director at a private company. He died of sudden cardiac arrest on Dec. 21, 2019, approximately 15 months after purchasing the policy.

Pawan had taken out the insurance policy, numbered 007644841, on Sept. 10, 2018, with an annual premium of Rs 36,969.40. The contract was valid for 39 years, with the maturity date set for Sept.10, 2057.

It offered life cover of Rs 1 crore for Pawan and an additional Rs 50 lakh for his wife, who was listed as the secondary insured.

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After her husband's death, Chanda approached the insurer to claim the benefit as the nominated beneficiary. The company rejected her application on March 17, 2020, claiming that Pawan had withheld important information about other life insurance policies taken from different companies, which carried significant assured amounts.

The insurer also questioned whether the consumer commission had the authority to hear the matter, citing territorial and financial jurisdiction. It argued that the insurance agent should have been included as a party to the proceedings.

The commission examined the affidavits, medical reports, policy papers and correspondence before rejecting these objections. It found that the insurer had wrongly declined a claim under a policy that remained in force.

The commission observed that the insurer had accepted Pawan's application and collected the premium despite having the opportunity to verify his existing life insurance cover before issuing the policy.

It found no evidence to establish that Chanda had any role in withholding information or that the company's decision to reject the claim was justified. The bench also took note of the fact that other insurers had already honoured claims under some of Pawan's separate life insurance policies.

Under the order, the insurance company must release the Rs 1 crore death benefit, pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the physical and mental distress caused to the complainant, and provide another Rs 15,000 towards legal expenses.

The payment must be completed within 45 days. Any delay beyond this period will attract annual interest of 7% on the total amount until settlement.

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