The United States has imposed countervailing duties on imports of certain freight rail couplers and related parts from India after concluding that the products benefited from government subsidies and harmed domestic manufacturers.

The action follows a ruling by the US International Trade Commission that subsidised imports from India were causing material injury to the American industry.

Under the order, Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries will face a duty rate of 9.71%, while Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Bhilai Engineering Corporation and Jupiter Wagons have been assigned a 75% duty rate. The rate for all other exporters is 9.71%.

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Freight rail couplers are components used to connect railway wagons and include parts such as coupler bodies and knuckles.

The US Commerce Department said customs authorities will collect cash deposits on covered imports starting Nov. 13. The order formally takes effect on Nov. 20.

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