Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has voiced sharp frustration after a VIP movement left him stuck in traffic on his way to the airport for a morning flight to Rajkot.

Deshpande said he had left in good time for his 8:30 a.m. flight but was still stuck at 7:30 a.m. in a Rapido ride, with his bag and travel documents.

He said he did not know which VIP was passing, but that the cab driver and others around him believed most of the vehicles on the road were headed to the airport.

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"Everyone is stuck because of VIP movement. There is some VIP who is going from here. I don't know who it is but everyone and the rapid-o driver is telling me most of the cars here are going to the airport," he said.

'Absolutely Unacceptable'

Deshpande said the delay was hard to bear for a taxpaying citizen. "To be a law-abiding citizen who pays taxes, who's trying to build a company, do everything to be a useful member of civil society to be punished by people in authority and inconvenienced like this is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

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He added that he expected to forget the episode once traffic cleared and he reached the airport, but said the problem extended beyond his own journey. "If this was an ambulance or if this was someone who needs to be at an examination or I don't know, someone who's just going for something really important, take a flight. I'm going to Rajkot, so I don't know when the next flight is. And I have left well on time. Like I would have reached the airport an hour early. I still might make it."

Appeal To Officials

Deshpande urged bureaucrats and government officials to avoid blocking major roads for their movement. "I request bureaucrats and people in the government that please do not inconvenience people on the roads by blocking big big central roads because you have to pass. Find other ways to do it. Take taxpayer money and take helicopters. I don't care. But leave, leave people alone. Just please leave people alone," he said.

Complaints about VIP traffic restrictions are a long-running grievance in Indian cities. The Centre banned red beacons on most vehicles in 2017 to curb VIP culture, but road closures and traffic holds for convoys have continued to draw criticism.

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