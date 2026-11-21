Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran reportedly tied the knot in a ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their wedding photographs have gone viral on social media, with everything from the picturesque venue and wedding outfits to the rituals becoming a topic of discussion.

The couple's wedding has also brought the concept of a ‘self-respect marriage' into the spotlight. Their ceremony reportedly followed the traditions associated with a self-respect marriage, a practice rooted in Tamil Nadu's social reform movement.

Soon after pictures from the wedding surfaced online, a photograph showing Anirudh tying a chain around Kaviya's neck led to questions about the rituals they had followed. Dr T R B Rajaa, DMK's IT Wing Secretary, later clarified on X that the couple had a self-respect marriage. He explained that the two exchanged garlands and chains in the presence of their loved ones.

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What Is A Self-Respect Marriage?

Known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam in Tamil, a self-respect marriage has its roots in the Self-Respect Movement launched by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in 1925. The movement challenged caste hierarchies, social discrimination and practices that denied people equal rights and dignity.

Marriage was among the social institutions the movement sought to reform. Periyar believed that several traditional wedding customs reinforced social inequalities. Marriages within the same caste, for instance, helped preserve caste boundaries, while elaborate ceremonies and dowry could place a financial burden on families. He also questioned the authority of religious priests and rituals that he believed had no place in an egalitarian society.

The first self-respect marriage took place in 1928. It was conceived as an alternative to weddings centred on religious ceremonies and priestly intervention. Instead of following a prescribed set of rituals, the emphasis was placed on the couple's decision to marry and their mutual commitment.

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In a self-respect marriage, a priest or elaborate religious ceremonies are not necessary. The couple can exchange garlands or rings, make a declaration of their commitment or solemnise their union in a manner that reflects their beliefs.

The idea was about challenging the social rules and hierarchies associated with marriage. The movement encouraged inter-caste unions and questioned the belief that marriage should be governed by caste, religious authority or traditional expectations placed on women and men.

Self-respect marriages have legal recognition under a specific provision of the Hindu Marriage Act in Tamil Nadu. In 1967, the state amended the Hindu Marriage Act, introducing Section 7-A, which recognises marriages solemnised in the form of suyamariyathai or seerthiruththa marriages.

Under this provision, a marriage can be solemnised through a declaration by the couple in the presence of relatives, friends or other persons. The couple can exchange garlands or rings or otherwise declare their acceptance of each other as spouses. A priest or traditional religious ceremony is not mandatory.

However, this provision applies to Hindus in Tamil Nadu. It does not automatically provide the same legal route to interfaith couples or couples marrying in other states. Such couples need to consider the legal provisions applicable to their circumstances.

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