Finolex Cables has reduced prices of copper armoured cables by 5% to 6% according to channel checks done by NDTV Profit on Saturday. Notably, this is the first time price reduction has been seen in large capacity wires.

The reduced prices will come into effect from November 21, 2026 (today onwards), and Polycab India Ltd. and RR Kabel Ltd. are likely to introduce price cuts in armoured cables next week, the checks suggested. Before this, Finolex had reduced the prices of home wires by 5-6% last week.

The reduction in rates comes amid a global selloff in copper after the metal dropped over 5% on the London Metal Exchange earlier this week (trading near $12,522.50/ton on November 18) to its lowest level since April as investors pared back bullish AI-trade bets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Finolex Cables Cuts House Wire Prices

Finolex Cables has announced a 3% price reduction across light-duty cables (LDC) and communication cables, effective November 13, following a decline in copper prices and appreciation in the rupee, according to channel checks by NDTV Profit.

LDC cables include house wires and flexible cables widely used in residential and commercial electrical installations.

The price revision could influence pricing across the domestic wires and cables industry, with Polycab and RR Kabel also expected to follow suit in the coming days. However, neither company has issued a formal price revision circular to channel partners so far.

Finolex Cables Q2 FY27 Recap

The company reported a 67.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 163 crore a year earlier.

Revenue increased 65% to Rs 2,269 crore from Rs 1,376 crore. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 311 crore, marking a 113% rise from Rs 146 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profitability also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding 310 basis points to 13.7% from 10.6%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.