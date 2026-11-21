Two second-year MBBS students of the Government Medical College in Sultanpur have been suspended until further orders following allegations of verbal abuse and misbehaviour with a first-year student, college officials said on Friday. The action was taken on the recommendation of the college's anti-ragging committee, while a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

According to the complaint, Shubham Verma, a first-year MBBS student of the 2025 batch, alleged that a senior student verbally abused and misbehaved with him near an elevator on the evening of November 1.

In his written complaint submitted on November 2, Verma also referred to the alleged role of another student who was present at the spot.

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The anti-ragging committee held a meeting on November 2, during which Verma and the two second-year students, Ashish Malhotra and Ajay, appeared before it.

Taking cognisance of the complaint prima facie, the committee recommended the immediate suspension of the two students until further orders.

During the suspension period, they will not be allowed to attend classes, use laboratories, stay in the hostel or participate in any other academic activities. The college administration has also made it clear that the students themselves will be responsible for any shortage in attendance during this period.

Principal Dr Harendra Yadav told reporters on Friday that the parents of both suspended students had visited the college after the action and submitted their written responses, along with apologies.

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However, the suspension orders would remain in force until the investigation is completed, he said.

Yadav said the college administration received a letter from the anti-ragging cell on November 17 regarding the matter.

The investigation will include statements from security guards, hostel wardens, the students concerned and teachers, besides examination of CCTV footage. A report will be prepared on the basis of these findings, following which further action will be taken, he added.

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