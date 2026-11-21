Two schools from Bengaluru have secured a place among the top three finalists in separate categories of the World's Best School Prizes 2026, gaining international recognition for their approach to environmental education and community collaboration. EuroSchool Bannerghatta, which places nature at the centre of its schooling approach, is a finalist for the Environmental Action prize, while Inventure Academy reached the final three in the Community Collaboration category. Both are independent institutions offering kindergarten, primary and secondary education in Bengaluru.

Their selection drew praise from Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prize, who credited the achievement to the wider communities supporting the two institutions.

"Congratulations to EuroSchool Bannerghatta and Inventure Academy in India on being named Top 3 finalists for the World's Best School Prizes 2026. This outstanding achievement is a credit to your staff, your students, and your whole community," Pota said. according to PTI.

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"You have made such a big impact on so many lives and I want to see that impact spread worldwide. I hope leaders everywhere see what you have achieved and are inspired to act. And I hope your work inspires students across the world too, for they are the leaders of the future. Thank you for everything you do," he aded.

Established by UK-headquartered T4 Education in the aftermath of COVID=10 pandemic, the awards recognise schools whose work creates change within classrooms and across communities around them.

The 2026 Environmental Action prize went to Slum2School Green Academy in Epe, Nigeria, while Swiss Cottage School, Development and Research Centre in London, UK, received the Community Collaboration award.

G-School in Seoul, South Korea, won for Innovation. TNS Beaconhouse in Lahore, Pakistan, took the Supporting Healthy Lives prize, and Escola Municipal GET IV Centenario in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, received the award for Overcoming Adversity.

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An expert panel of Judges selected the category winners from a rigorous criteria. A separate public vote determined the Community Choice Award. Daruşşafaka Egitim Kurumları in Turkey claimed that honour after receiving the highest number of votes among the 50 schools shortlisted across five categories.

Meanwhile, the winning schools and finalists will be invited to the World Schools Summit to be held on January 16–17, 2027 in London. The gathering will give them an opportunity to share their educational practices and experience with policymakers and other leading figures in education.

Winning institutions will be invited to nominate a scholar for the Global Youth Council as part of efforts to develop future leaders.

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